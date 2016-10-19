Vijayawada

Three-day Kapu job mela begins today

The AP State Kapu Welfare and Development Corporation will conduct a mega job mela at Ibrahimpatnam near here from Wednesday. Deputy Chief Minister N. Chinarajappa will inaugurate the three-day job mela. Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, BC Welfare Minister K. Ravindra will participate.

In all, 158 companies will participate in the mela and hand over appointment letters to 10,000 candidates. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will participate as chief guest during the valedictory session on October 21.

