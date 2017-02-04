Thief caught through social media account

A thief who stole a four-wheeler was identified through his account in a social media site. The suspect, Chaganti Pavan Tirumalesh of Guntur district, stole a Tata Safari and four two-wheelers, all worth about ₹8.73 lakh. Police recovered all the vehicles.

Talking to newsmen here on Friday, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Crimes) G. Ramakoteswara Rao said Tirumalesh had joined as helper in a mechanic shed in Vijayawada a few days ago. On the same day, he committed the offence.

“The accused diverted the attention of the mechanic shed owner and took the keys of the Tata Safari vehicle, which were kept in the shed after carrying out repairs. He came to the mechanic shed and escaped with the four-wheeler during night. When inquired, the address of Tirumalesh was found to be false, but his mobile number was in use.

“The investigation officers searched a social media site with the phone number of the accused, and the shed owner identified his photograph posted in the site. The Central Crime Station (CCS) police, who tracked Tirumalesh, took him into custody and he confessed to the crime,” said the Additional DCP.

Three others held

The CCS police arrested three others and took two juveniles into custody for stealing bikes. They recovered nine two-wheelers, valued about ₹2 lakh, from them. They were earlier arrested on similar charges, said Assistant Commissioners of Police V.S.N. Varma and V. Pothuraju, who were present at the press conference.

“Tirumalesh was earlier arrested for stealing a car. We request the owners to enquire the antecedents of the persons before engaging them as maids, drivers, helpers and assistants in shops, houses, hotels and other establishments,” the CCS police advised the public.