The Hindu Metroplus Lifestyle show opens today

A billboard advertising the four-day The Hindu Metro Plus Lifestyle show, scheduled to begin on Friday at 'A' Convention Centre in Vijayawada.— Photo: Ch.Vijaya Bhaskar

: Commissioner of Police D. Gautam Sawang will inaugurate ‘The Hindu-Metroplus Home Furniture & Lifestyle Show 2016’ at A-Convention Centre here on Friday.

The furniture and lifestyle show will be open till October 24 (Sunday), showcasing a wide range of home appliances and furniture.

About 100 exhibitors will exhibit handicrafts, antique clocks, door mats, flooring, tiles, paintings, stone art, home appliances, automobiles, electronics, family room, office furniture, garden furniture, bunker beds, leather products, wooden furniture, teak furniture, wall hangers, sanitary ware, home decor, fashion products, jewellery and more with special deals and discounts.

The show also has an exclusive section for consumer goods like textiles and other accessories.

Toyota, Maruti, Samsung, Nexa, Aachi Masala, Siddeshwara, Sai Furnitures are some of the exhibitors.

Electronic stores chain Sonovison is the presenting partner of the event. It will be organised by I Ads & Events.

People can visit the show between 10 a.m. and 8.30 p.m. and a sum of Rs. 30 will be charged per head for entry.

