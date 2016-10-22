The Hindu Metroplus Lifestyle Show off to a grand start

The Hindu Metroplus Home Furniture and Lifestyle Show–2016 began on a grand note at A Convention Centre here on Friday. It was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner of Police K. Praveen.

About 100 exhibitors displayed a wide range of consumer durables, and there were also latest brands of Toyota and Maruti Suzuki brands cars that caught the fancy of visitors.

It was a premier event that showcased the best of home appliances and furniture, which included sedans from the stables of Maruti Suzuki and Toyota, flat panel televisions from Samsung and LG, home décor from Cache Furniture House and a host of other products.

There were also electronic vaults, home-made pickles from Rajasthan and an impressive range of products across the consumer durables segment.

Up for grabs were handicrafts, antique clocks, door mats, flooring, tiles,paintings, home appliances, automobiles, electronics, office furniture, garden furniture, bunker beds, leather products, wooden furniture, teak furniture, wall hangers, sanitary ware, fashion products, and jewellery etc.

It’s raining offers

A rich collection of high-end furniture and fitness equipment were among the attractions. The event is being organised by The Hindu Metroplus, Sonovision and I Ads and Events.

The exhibition will be open daily from 10.30 a.m. to 8.30 p.m till October 24 and the buyers can avail themselves of special discounts and offers.

A large number of people visited the expo and had a glimpse of the products all under one roof. Some of the exhibitors are exporters from cities such as Hyderabad and Bengaluru.