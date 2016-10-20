The Hindu Lifestyle show in city tomorrow

Shopaholics have reason to cheer. The Hindu Metroplus Lifestyle Show-2016, South India’s largest consumer fair, will unfold in the city on Friday.

The four-day grand shopping carnival is back after a gap of two years, and people who have penchant for the best lifestyle products can head to ‘A’ Convention Centre.

The Lifestyle show organised by The Hindu is a major draw with people from every walk of life visiting the event that brings, besides lifestyle products, services from different industries under one roof.

Open to the public and the traders, the expo will house over 50 stalls that will cater to the diverse and specific lifestyle requirements of the visitors. It’s not just a shopping destination, but a platform to glean ideas for your home, garden, daily wear, holiday, games and gadgets.

Set to get bigger and better, the Lifestyle expo-cum-sale will offer to the visitors a wide range of home furniture and furnishings, bathroom fittings, kitchen accessories, arts and handicrafts, automobiles, electronics, beauty and health products, luxury home decor and interior products, fashion products and textiles among other things.

The National Jute Board will set up exclusive pavilion to showcase a plethora of jute products such as bags, jewellery, clothing and more. Conceptualised by I Ads and Events, the show will be open from 10 a.m. to 8.30 p.m. on all four days. The entry fee will be Rs. 30 per head.