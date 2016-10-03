BSNL Krishna Telecom District (KTD) will conduct a district-level Telephone Adalat at BSNL Bhavan here on October 21. According to an official release, telecom service complaints registered before September 30 will be considered. The petitions along with copies of previous correspondence with BSNL have to be sent to the ‘Sub Divisional Engineer (PR), O/o Sr. General Manager, Telecom District, BSNL Bhavan, Vijayawada-4’ to reach on or before October 15 with the caption ‘SSA-level Telephone Adalat-October 2016’. Complaints from STD PTs / local PT franchises will not be considered.
Telephone Adalat on Oct.21
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.Support Quality Journalism