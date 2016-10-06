Teams of two global investment firms meet Krishna Collector

A team of Hong Kong-headquartered brokerage and investment group, Credit Lyonnais Securities Asia, and Wellington Management, a US-based investment management company, met District Collector Babu A. here on Wednesday.

They discussed the industrial scenario in the capital region, with particular reference to the initiatives taken by the government to provide the kind of ecosystem which attracts investments.

Mr. Babu said the government had identified land required by industries and was extending incentives to the prospective entrepreneurs.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was monitoring the performance of various departments through the Core Dashboard to ensure that the government officers and employees delivered their best.