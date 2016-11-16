Vijayawada

Tax systems streamlined under GST: Official

AP Customs Commissioner S. K. Rahman here on Tuesday called upon the staff of the Central Excise, Customs and Commercial Tax departments to make the tax payers well aware of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to be introduced by the Centre soon.

Inaugurating a five-day training programme on GST, Mr. Rahman said GST was the first tax system to be jointly implemented by both the revenue departments. He said all tax systems had been streamlined under GST and payments could be made through NEFT, RTG, credit card, debit card and other options.

