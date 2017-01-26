Task Force raids adulterated ghee unit, five held

The Commissioner’s Task Force police on Wednesday conducted raids on Swarna Dairy Private Limited, located at Radhanagar under the Payakapuram police station limits in the city, and arrested five persons.

The team arrested the owners of the unit, Gangireddy, Ramireddy and Vegireddy and two workers. They seized 225 litres of palm oil, 175 litres of adulterated ghee and some ingredients being used for preparing the ghee. A case has been registered against the accused and investigation is under progress.