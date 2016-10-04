Talks with international schools today

A clutch of reputed educational institutions from around the world are scheduled to hold consultations with officials of the AP-Capital Region Development Authority (AP-CRDA) at its office here on the establishment of their branches in Amaravati on Tuesday.

CRDA Commissioner Ch. Sridhar will explain the Andhra Pradesh Government’s vision to transform Amaravati into a world-class educational hub and discuss the roadmap with those keen on setting up their institutions in the emerging capital city.

The objective of the consultations is to partner with the best of international schools for providing a wholesome learning environment and experience for children in the city.

Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana, Principal Secretary (Energy, Infrastructure & Investments, and CRDA) Ajay Jain and the CRDA Commissioner have been instructed by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to get in touch with the best schools in the world and highlight the opportunities available to partner with the A.P Government.

Over 2,100 acres set apart

According to an official release, the government has earmarked more than 2,100 acres in the capital city for educational institutions and it hoped to facilitate knowledge exchange programs with schools from Japan, Singapore, United Kingdom etc., in addition to providing the kind of environment in which they would set up their institutions.

Schools which have a global presence, like in Singapore, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi, are expected to meet the CRDA officials on Tuesday before sharing their views and experiences with the Chief Minister.