TDP to press for legal sanctity to package

Faced with criticism that the State government has compromised on the State’s interests by accepting the package offered by the Centre, the Telugu Desam Party Polit Bureau has decided to mount pressure on the Centre to accord legal sanctity to the package.

Mr. Naidu, sources said, asked the Polit Bureau to plunge into campaign mode to counter criticism. He also asked party MPs members to build pressure on the Centre on issues pertaining to the State. He wanted MPs to ensure that the Centre released necessary funds to take up drought relief measures. He said AP should get at least Rs. 1,500 crore towards drought relief. Already, 245 mandals as against a total of 670 in the State had been declared drought- hit, he informed the meet.

The Polit Bureau also decided to counter the Brijesh Kumar tribunal ruling on sharing of Krishna waters. It was detrimental to the interests of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Various options, including making another attempt before the tribunal or knocking the door of the apex court were discussed, sources say.

No word on

Lokesh’s elevation

The much-speculated entry of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh into State Cabinet lost its fizz with the POlit Bureau, the sources said, the sticking to agenda.

In fact, Mr. Lokesh himself said the Polit Bureau would decide his future, whether to be MLA or MLC. A clamour for induction of Mr. Lokesh is also growing. It was expected that the Polit Bureau would take a decision as speculation was rife that Cabinet expansion is likely in the first week of November.

In a significant shift in policy, the Polit Bureau decided to limit the membership for month-November unlike usual practice of issuing membership cards throughout the year.

Later briefing the media, TDP leaders from AP and TS — Kaluva Srinivasulu and Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy —said that the TDP would take up voter enrolment for the graduates council and the teachers’ council. The month of November would be crucial as both jana chaitanya yatras and membership drive would be organised from November 1 to 30, said Mr. Srinivasulu.

Referring to the Pranahita- Chevella project, Mr. Reddy said that the TDP would urge the Centre to declare it a national project in the interests of Telangana.