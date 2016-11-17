TATA, Adani among prospective bidders

The GMR, GVK, TATA and Adani groups and Essel Infrastructure are among the prospective bidders for the proposed Greenfield airport at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district.

This was informed to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at a review meeting on the status of infrastructure projects in the State with officials of the Energy and Infrastructure and Investment departments on Wednesday.

The officials said 82 per cent of land required for the airport was already under possession.

As and when the process of environmental clearance was completed, it would be submitted to the Pollution Control Board by the first week of December.

Piped Natural Gas (PNG) is set to be supplied to households in Rajamahendravaram and Kovvur from next month, and in Eluru and Bhimavaram from June 2017.

Ten waste-to-energy plants are being set up. Of them, seven would be completed by October 2017 and the remaining by March 2018.

By 2018-19, a total of 4,000 MW of solar power generation has been envisaged through three solar power plants in Anantapur, Kurnool and Kadapa districts. For this year, the target is to generate 1,250 MW of solar power.

The 1,000 MW ultra mega solar park in Kurnool district would be the largest solar park at a single location.

The officials of AP-Genco said that expansion works commenced at Dr. Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Plant in Vijayawada and the super-critical plant at Krishnapatnam.

Construction of the NTPC’s 4,000 MW ultra-supercritical plant at Pudimadaka would be taken up after the grant of coal linkage.

The Chief Minister was told that one lakh set-top boxes had been ordered for the fibre grid project on October 22 and they would be delivered by December 10. Another 9 lakh boxes are to be ordered shortly.

The points of interconnection are to be finalised in the wake of completion of talks with important satellite broadcasters.

In all, 13,000 multi-system and local cable operators were registered as business partners under the project.

The Chief Minister ordered that the logistics university proposed to be established in Kakinada should start conducting classes from next year.

Mr. Naidu suggested that a separate website be created for disseminating real-time information of all infrastructure projects.