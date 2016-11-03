Swiss firm to set up Innovation Ring in A.P.

Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (AP-EDB) CEO J. Krishna Kishore on Wednesday met key players of Switzerland-based MTIP (Med-Tech Innovation Partners) and discussed the prospects of creating a global ecosystem for medical technology innovations in Andhra Pradesh (A.P.).

MTIP, a venture investor specialising in the healthcare sector and focussing on medical devices and diagnostics as well as digital health and healthcare services, agreed to set up an Innovation Ring in A.P.

It played an instrumental role in building the renowned Swiss Innovation Park, an independent catalyst for innovation in biotechnology and biomedical engineering, sciences, and technologies.

MTIP also manages a MedTech Venture Capital Fund called ‘MTIP Fund I, SCS.’

High-impact activities

Mr. Kishore visited innovation clusters in Switzerland and interacted with key players of MTIP and apprised them of the high-impact development activities undertaken by the A.P government.

He called upon Smitha Purushottam, Indian Ambassador to Switzerland, and sought her support for various development projects planned by Switzerland and A.P.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will be signing the agreement for the partnership with MTIP during his visit to the World Economic Forum meeting at Davos beginning January 17, 2017.