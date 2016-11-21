Students shine in mock parliament

Seventy students of various slums in the city came up with various resolutions and plan towards making cities and human settlements inclusive and sustainable at the mock parliament organised by Montfort Social Institute (MSI) at NSM Public School on Sunday.

The students of high schools representing from slums in the city played the roles of Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, Home Minister, Health Minister and the Opposition and discussed on sustainable development goals. Some of the resolutions made at the end of the session include providing safe, adequate, affordable housing for everyone in the city by 2020, necessary steps to be taken for safe roads in slums, buses for children to commute between slums and schools, protecting Krishna river and its banks from encroachments by the realtors, protection of playgrounds, parks and open plans from diversions for other developments and encroachments and others related to slums The resolutions were sent to MSI director Br. Vargehese Thechanath who will submit them to municipal administration.