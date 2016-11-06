Students rally for mosquito eradication

Over 300 municipal school students led by the corporators and officials of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation took out an awareness rally on mosquito eradication as part of the ‘Domalapai Dandayatra’ programme.
While all the corporators conducted the programme in their respective divisions, a mega rally was organised in Satyanarayana Puram with the students of the A.K.T.P Municipal High School taking part in it.
The students went around the streets holding placards displaying messages to educate public on mosquito eradication and prevention of spreading of the menace that is causing viral fevers and other seasonal diseases.
Local corporators, VMC biologist A. Nookaraju, Deputy Educational Officer K. Durga Prasad, sanitary staff and others took part in the rally.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor