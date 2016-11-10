Step up security at banks, says DGP

Director-General of Police (DGP) N. Sambasiva Rao has directed the Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to arrange security as a precautionary measure at banks where the people will exchange the banned notes.

The security personnel will help to maintain queues at the banks and pickets would be arranged to prevent any untoward incidents, Mr. Rao said.

Anticipating heavy rush at the banks on Thursday, some bankers requested for police security at their branches.

Many people were seen trying to exchange Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes available with them at shops and other establishments.

Almost in all cinemas, owners of jewellery and cloth stores, furniture and electronic showrooms, malls, mobile plazas, restaurants, medical and book stores rejected the demonetised currency on Wednesday. Some shops and showrooms downed shutters. Heated arguments were witnessed between the public and the establishment owners for not accepting the banned notes.

“We have to face trouble to exchange the banned notes and government has imposed some conditions to deposit the big notes in banks. So, we are not accepting Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes,” said an auto driver R. Venkata Rao.

Transactions at registration offices were hit, and thin traffic was seen on the roads due to the ban on big notes.

The normally bustling shopping malls and other commercial establishments had a low turnout of customers partly due to the currency notes issue.

Passengers in bus and railway stations were seen facing much trouble to purchase milk, biscuits, food, water bottles as the canteen staff insisted on Rs.100, Rs. 50, Rs. 20 or Rs. 10 notes.