State to keep a hawk’s eye on drones

To regulate the use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), also known as drones, the State government is planning to set up a drone corporation.

As there is a talk of threat on the use of UAVs by individuals for private programmes such as marriage or religious procession without prior intimation to the airport authorities and police, the government has decided to evolve a mechanism to prevent their misuse.

“There is a need to check flying of drones by private and government organisations, and individuals. Operating UAVs in secured zones is posing a threat,” said Director-General of Police N. Sambasiva Rao.

The government is planning to establish drone corporation to control and monitor the use of UAVs. The corporation, which functions with the help of the police, will ensure registration, licence for remote pilots, maintenance, flying area, security and other aspects, Mr. Sambasiva Rao told The Hindu .

The drone corporation would follow the guidelines issued by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) recently on operating drones in Andhra Pradesh, he said.

In a circular, the DGCA has classified UAVs as micro (less than two kg), mini (between 2 kg and 20 kg), small (20 kg and 150 kg), and large (above 150 kg).

All unmanned aircraft require Unique Identification Number (UIN) and should possess Unmanned Aircraft Operator Permit (UAOP), which is valid for two years. Aero modelling activities carried out within the premises of educational institutions will be considered as UA for recreational purpose, and such aircraft do not require UAOP.

The unmanned aircraft with UIN should not be sold or disposed of without permission from the DGCA, and the owner is responsible for the safe custody of the vehicle. Remote pilots should undergo training and be of 18 years of age. However, training is not required for remote pilots who operate micro UAVs and UA for recreational purpose. Irrespective of the category, all unmanned vehicles or drone operators should intimate the Air Traffic System before and after the operation (for operations at or above 200 ft Above the Ground Level (AGL) in uncontrolled airspace). The vehicles should not carry or drop any explosives, dangerous goods and animals, and shall carry ID plate, GPS, SSR Transponder and Return Home Option, the DGCA said.