Vijayawada

State plans rural stint for medicos, engg. students

Naidu stresses inter-disciplinary approach to achieve the objective

The State government is contemplating involving medical and para-medical students to reach out to the rural masses and also study the reasons for spread of diseases in villages.

The government is also planning to involve engineering students to conduct field studies relating to the Panta Sanjeevani scheme and water resources management.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu addressed a tele conference on education here on Thursday. On the occasion, he suggested forming inter-disciplinary teams of medical and para-medical students. The teams have to visit the villages along with the mobile clinics. The teams would have to find out the reasons for spread of diseases in those villages and suggest possible solutions. Likewise, the engineering students have to study the implementation of Panta Sanjeevani and the problems associated with it. The engineering teams would also be required to conduct studies on water resources, he said.

Stressing the need for setting up innovation teams in every college under the chairmanship of the principal,

Mr. Naidu said the educational institutions should create interest in incubation. A competitive environment among schools and colleges was required in innovation. And, research activities should pick up, he said.Stating that the ‘human resources’ play a pivotal role in the creation of wealth, Mr. Naidu said that the onus lies on everyone to improve them in the State.

