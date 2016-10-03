State pays rich tributes to apostle of non-violence

More than a century ago, Mahatma Gandhi gave a clarion call to make sanitation a priority for India. Today, drawing inspiration from the cleanliness slogan of the Father of the Nation, the Andhra Pradesh Government has embarked on a ‘Swachchandra’ mission in which Krishna district is in the forefront, according to Irrigation Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao.

The Minister was addressing a meeting organised in connection with the 147th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Hill in city on Sunday. Along with district Collector Babu A. and Narsapuram MP G. Gangaraju, the Minister paid rich tributes to the Mahatma and Lal Bahadur Sastry by garlanding their portraits. He said by March 2017, the district would be officially declared Open Defecation-Free (ODF). He said the hill was named after Gandhiji after his visit to this place way back in 1921. The historic site was developed by K.L. Rao and later Mr. Gangaraju in his capacity as the honorary president of the Gandhi Hill Foundation. Efforts were on to further develop this place as a tourist destination.

Collector Babu A. said people should focus on keeping their surroundings clean and plant saplings under Vanam-Manam programme to contribute to a healthy environment. He said the Centre had declared 139 of the 969 village panchayats in the district ODF. Students of the Vivekananda Centenary School participated in the programme. Some of the children were dressed as freedom fighters such as Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Sastry, Bhagat Singh and Rani Lakshmi Bai.

In Nellore, Congress leaders garlanded portraits of Mahatma Gandhi at various meetings. In Kakinada, Collector H. Arun Kumar said Gandhiji was relevant any day. Krishna University teachers and students paid rich tributes to the Mahatma in Machilipatnam.

In Ongole, Transport Minister Sidda Raghava Rao was joined by MLA D. Janardhana Rao and District Collector Sujata Sharma in paying respects to the apostle of non-violence.