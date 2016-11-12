State hardsells tourism at World Travel Market

The government of Andhra Pradesh hard sold its tourist destinations at the World Trade Market in London by showcasing the State as a place loaded with the attractions travellers dream of.

Andhra Pradesh Tourism wing has set up a stall in the pavilion to showcase the “Sunrise State of Andhra Pradesh” as part of the country’s Incredible India programme.

Unique mix of destinations

Tourism Secretary N. Srikant said that the State had a unique mix of tourism destinations that include beautiful beaches, lush green valleys, unique rock formations, pristine backwaters and several important forts and heritage sites. The State also had a rich treasure of Buddhist history represented by the several ancient Buddhist monuments dotting AP, dating back to 200 BC. These ancient cites were showcased in the event.

Mr. Srikant held deliberations with representatives of global tour operators, travel agencies, tourism hotel groups, tourism investors, travel writers of the U.K, tourism specific associations and delegates of Indian origin and invited them to visit Andhra Pradesh, particularly the new capital, Amaravati.

Highlighting the potential of the State as a tourism destination, he also held discussions with the tourism officials of Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka to promote Buddhist sites and invited them to visit Amaravati.

AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) Managing Director Girija Shankar said that the State had contributed immensely in defining the cultural heritage of India. “Its rich culture is discernible in its mellow music, dazzling dances, delicious cuisine, aboriginal arts and crafts, pious people, religions, and fairs and festivals. Today, it stands as one of the most desirable States in the country. Andhra Pradesh has a large bouquet of tourist attractions. Its diversity has always attracted both foreigners and locals to explore its mirth and gaiety,” he added.

Mr. Srikant said the department had promoted beaches in and around Vizag, the hill stations, the backwaters of Kakinada, Konaseema, the Hope Island and the Coringa mangroves and the rich heritage and culture of the State. The Buddhist circuits linking Amaravati and Nagarjuna Konda were specially focused during interaction with the tourism officials of Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka, he said.