Speed up land allotment process, govt. urged

Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (APCCIF) president M. Murali Krishna on Tuesday urged the State government to speed up the land allotment process for new projects.

Presenting a consolidated report of the day-long discussions with representatives of affiliate associations on various issues being faced by industrialists, Mr. Murali Krishna said there was no major anchoring industry announced in the State so far. The SME sector can see growth only if major industries come up here.

“Now that the Centre has announced package, the State government should ensure proper implementation of all the incentive plans,” he said. The land allotment process was not quick and many entrepreneurs were facing problems in setting up industries.

“The government should accord local entrepreneurs priority on par with the NRI and foreign entrepreneurs so that the process of establishing an industry becomes easy and quick through the single window system.”

Time pattern

Also, the government should set a unique time pattern for renewal of permissions and NoCs with at least two years as initial period.