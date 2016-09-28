Vijayawada

Speed up land allotment process, govt. urged

Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (APCCIF) president M. Murali Krishna on Tuesday urged the State government to speed up the land allotment process for new projects.

Presenting a consolidated report of the day-long discussions with representatives of affiliate associations on various issues being faced by industrialists, Mr. Murali Krishna said there was no major anchoring industry announced in the State so far. The SME sector can see growth only if major industries come up here.

“Now that the Centre has announced package, the State government should ensure proper implementation of all the incentive plans,” he said. The land allotment process was not quick and many entrepreneurs were facing problems in setting up industries.

“The government should accord local entrepreneurs priority on par with the NRI and foreign entrepreneurs so that the process of establishing an industry becomes easy and quick through the single window system.”

Time pattern

Also, the government should set a unique time pattern for renewal of permissions and NoCs with at least two years as initial period.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY