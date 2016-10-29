Special trains to be run to clear rush

In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, 10 Suvidha special trains between Kamakhya (Guwahati) and Bangalore Cantonment and six Tatkal Express special trains between Visakhapatnam and Yeswanthpur will be run as per the following schedule.

Train no. 82501 Kamakhya (Guwahati) - Bangalore Cantonment Weekly Suvidha special train will leave Kamakhya (Guwahati) at 8.10 p.m. on November 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 (Tuesdays) and reach Bangalore Cantonment at 9.15 p.m. on Thursdays.

In the return direction, train no. 82502 Bangalore Cantonment – Kamakhya (Guwahati) Weekly Suvidha special train will leave Bangalore Cantonment at 10.15 a.m. on November 4, 11, 18 and 25 and December 2 and reach Kamakhya (Guwahati) at 1.30 p.m. on Sundays.

Train no. 06580 Visakhapatnam-Yeswanthpur Weekly Tatkal Express will leave Visakhapatnam at 1.35 p.m. on October 30 and November 13 and reach Yeswanthpur at 9.05 a.m. the next day.

In the opposite direction, train no. 06579 Yeswanthpur- Visakhapatnam Weekly Tatkal Express will leave Yeswanthpur at 6.35 p.m. on October 28 and November 4 and 11 and reach Visakhapatnam at 2.35 p.m. the next day.