Slew of events for Child Rights Convention week

Officials of various government departments and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) launched Child Rights Convention (CRC) week celebrations here on Saturday. CRC will be observed from November 14 to 20.

Mayor Koneru Sridhar and Deputy Commissioner of Labour P.V. Subramanyam inaugurated the celebrations.

The participants garlanded the portrait of Venkateswara Rao, first mayor of the city and Forum for Child Rights founder president, on his 100th birth anniversary.

Workshops, competitions, awareness drives and cultural shows mark the week-long celebrations.