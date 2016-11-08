Vijayawada

Skill development courses for safai karamchari families

The National Safai Karamcharis Finance and Development Corporation (NSKFDC), in association with the South Central Railway (SCR), is organising skill development training programmes for the family members of safai karamcharis, said the Corporation Deputy General Manager (DGM) P.K. Bhandari. To inculcate self reliance among the children and other dependants in safai karamcharis’ families and to improve their living standards, NSKFDC, a body of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, is organising short term training programmes, the DGM said. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Ashok Kumar who attended the skill development programme here on Monday, said that training would be imparted for interested candidates in apparel technology, computer technology, mobile repair, beautician, fashion designing, carpentry, mason, motor driving, sewing, embroidery and other courses having good demand in the market.

He appealed to the family members of safai karamcharis, working in other organisations too, to avail the facility, and enrol their names for undergoing training in the courses of their choice. The corporation will provide employment after successful completion of training, the DRM said.NSKFDC Assistant Manager (HR) Preeti Puri said that the corporation is imparting training and was providing financial assistance through 33 State agencies and about 20 regional, rural and nationalised banks across the country.

Later, the corporation officials along with their training partners registered the names of the candidates for imparting training programmes.

