Sivalingam to be re-installed in temple on Feb 15

VIJAYAWADA: The 1,100-old Sivalingam in the Brahmalingeswara Swami temple at Chikkavaram village in Gannavaram mandal will be re-installed in the temple on February 15.

A member of the temple trust, using a crane, removed the huge Sivalingam and put it atop a hill on the edge of the Brahmalingam Cheruvu a few weeks ago. Saiva Kshetram Peetadhipati Siva Swamy took the initiative and said that the ancient Sivalingam should be re-installed.

In the midst of these developments, the Endowments Department dissolved the temple trust and appointed an executive officer.

Mahila Congress State president Sunkara Padmasree performed the Prayaschitta Homam on Wednesday under the supervision of Siva Swami. The Swamiji later fixed February 15 as the date for reinstalling the Sivalingam. Two days would be needed for completing the rituals.

