Sivalingam to be re-installed in temple on Feb 15

VIJAYAWADA: The 1,100-old Sivalingam in the Brahmalingeswara Swami temple at Chikkavaram village in Gannavaram mandal will be re-installed in the temple on February 15.
A member of the temple trust, using a crane, removed the huge Sivalingam and put it atop a hill on the edge of the Brahmalingam Cheruvu a few weeks ago. Saiva Kshetram Peetadhipati Siva Swamy took the initiative and said that the ancient Sivalingam should be re-installed.
In the midst of these developments, the Endowments Department dissolved the temple trust and appointed an executive officer.
Mahila Congress State president Sunkara Padmasree performed the Prayaschitta Homam on Wednesday under the supervision of Siva Swami. The Swamiji later fixed February 15 as the date for reinstalling the Sivalingam. Two days would be needed for completing the rituals.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.