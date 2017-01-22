Vijayawada

Seela Veeraraju arts expo inaugurated

Artist S.V. Rama Rao and others going through the paintings of artist Seela Veeraraju at the exhibition at the Cultural Centre of Vijayawada on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: CH_VIJAYA BHASKAR

As many as 62 art works of the illustrious painter-cum-writer Seela Veeraraju are kept for public view in the art gallery of the Culture Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati at Mogalrajapuram on Saturday. The two-day art expo was inaugurated by internationally-acclaimed painter and Padmasri awardee S.V. Rama Rao.

Mr. Rao said the arts works portrayed the rural life such as wedding ceremony, rangoli, fishing, agriculture, basket-making and bonfire. “The technique and style of Veeraraju represent the traditions of Telugu culture.”

Siva Nagi Reddy, CEO of the CCVA, said the centre was always in the forefront in encouraging and exhibiting art forms for the emerging city of Vijayawada which was gradually imbibing the cosmopolitan culture.

Andhra Arts Academy secretary Golla Narayana Rao, senior artists TV, P.C. Sekhar and ‘Dream Art’ Ramesh and others took part in the inaugural function.

Dr. Kothapalli Ravi Babu of Prajasakthi and Dr. Aruna of Jana Sahiti are organising the art show.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 8:59:48 PM

