Science expo ignites young minds

A leisurely walk around the exhibition at the Science Centre of Andhra Pradesh Council of Science and Technology at Bhavanipuram makes a visitor realise how important biodiversity is to people. Healthy ecosystems allow us to live healthy and happy lives and provides us with an array of food and materials besides contributing to the economy.

The exhibition demonstrates how humans connect with the natural world to help all species survive and thrive together.

School and college students have been visiting the exhibition in good numbers to learn that without a diversity of pollinators, plants, and soils our supermarkets would have a lot less produce.

Key factors like climate change, pollution, and a wide range of flora and fauna find a place in the colourful canvas.

Eye-catching themes like ‘Beauty and the Beast’, “Fulfil your need not greed” and ‘Live and Let Live” are apt and thought-provoking.

Principal Secretary of Tourism N. Srikanth, who inaugurated the event, said the paintings were stimulating for young minds.