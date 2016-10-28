Vijayawada

Science expo ignites young minds

Non-natural environmental changes caused by humans pose danger to biodiversity

A leisurely walk around the exhibition at the Science Centre of Andhra Pradesh Council of Science and Technology at Bhavanipuram makes a visitor realise how important biodiversity is to people. Healthy ecosystems allow us to live healthy and happy lives and provides us with an array of food and materials besides contributing to the economy.

The exhibition demonstrates how humans connect with the natural world to help all species survive and thrive together.

School and college students have been visiting the exhibition in good numbers to learn that without a diversity of pollinators, plants, and soils our supermarkets would have a lot less produce.

Key factors like climate change, pollution, and a wide range of flora and fauna find a place in the colourful canvas.

Eye-catching themes like ‘Beauty and the Beast’, “Fulfil your need not greed” and ‘Live and Let Live” are apt and thought-provoking.

Principal Secretary of Tourism N. Srikanth, who inaugurated the event, said the paintings were stimulating for young minds.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 9:29:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/Science-expo-ignites-young-minds/article16084322.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY