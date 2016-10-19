Vijayawada

Sathya Sai organisation on cleanliness drive

Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations India , a multi cultural international spiritual service organisation from Prasanthi Nilayam, Puttaparthi, has announced the launch of nationwide cleanliness programme called “Swachata Se Divyata Tak”. The drive, which was launched on October 2, would conclude on October 20. The initiative was undertaken in order to promote cleanliness across the country.

More than 8 lakh sevaks across the country are participating in the drive, which is divided in to three parts — towns, villages and metros. More than 2,500 samithis were set to take part in the nation-wide programme with more than 1,000 activities across 20 States.

In cities, the activists will go door-to-door to create awareness, according to a press release.

