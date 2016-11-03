SZ blind cricket today

Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) along with Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled is organising a South Zone event which will be inaugurated on the November 3 at Rural Development Trust grounds at Anantapur. Six teams - Andhra Pradesh, Tamilnadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Pondicherry and Telangana, will take part in the tournament.

Finals tomorrow

The finals will be held on November 4 at 11.30 a.m.

The winners and runners-up will qualify for the 23rd National Cricket Tournament for the Blind which will be held at Valsad, Gujarat from November 10 to 14.