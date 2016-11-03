Vijayawada

SZ blind cricket today

Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) along with Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled is organising a South Zone event which will be inaugurated on the November 3 at Rural Development Trust grounds at Anantapur. Six teams - Andhra Pradesh, Tamilnadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Pondicherry and Telangana, will take part in the tournament.

Finals tomorrow

The finals will be held on November 4 at 11.30 a.m.

The winners and runners-up will qualify for the 23rd National Cricket Tournament for the Blind which will be held at Valsad, Gujarat from November 10 to 14.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 1:14:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/SZ-blind-cricket-today/article16091549.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY