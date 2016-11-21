SI aspirant booked for copying, arrested

Ch. Suneel Kumar, who was appearing for sub-inspector (Communications) exam in the Police Department, was booked on charges of malpractice.

Kumar was caught while copying in the SI (Communications-Technical) Paper-III test on Sunday. He was appearing for the written test at Malineni Perumalla Engineering College in the Vatti Cherukuru mandal of Guntur district.

“A case was registered and the candidate was arrested,” said Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) Chairman Atul Singh, in a press release.

The APSLPRB conducted the final written examinations on Saturday and Sunday for filling up 15 SCT sub-inspector of police (Communications) posts and 13 vacancies of assistant SI (Finger Printing Bureau) for women and men. The answer key for the question booklet series in A, B, C and D for Papers-II, III and IV will be uploaded on the website: recruitment.appolice,gov.in on Monday.

Results will be announced in 15 days, Mr. Singh said.