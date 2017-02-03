SCS: CPI blames CM, Venkaiah Naidu

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has blamed Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Union Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu for denial of Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, its national secretary K. Narayana alleged that the Chief Minister and Mr. Venaiah Naidu were adept in deceiving the people. The duo had the habit of changing their stance and going back on their words. They hoodwinked people on demonetisation and the SCS. Mr. Chandrababu Naidu should have clarity on his demands and to achieve the same. Else, should sit at home. The CM, who could not do either was struggling to come out of the confusion, he said. “The SCS will be agenda for all political parties in the 2019 elections.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was using Mr. Venkaiah Naidu and the Chief Minister to give a shape and implement his ideas. Demonetisation was the best example in that direction. Mr. Modi failed to utter a word on results of demonetisation even after 84 days of implementation though he claimed that people could witness wonders in 50 days, he said and asked what Mr. Chandrababu Naidu and Mr. Venkaiah Naidu had to say on it.

Welcoming exemption from Capital Gains Tax to Amaravati farmers announced in the Union Budget, the CPI leader said similar policy needed to be extended to farmers who parted with their land for Polavaram and other projects initiated in the State.

Capital gains tax exemption should be extended to farmers who gave lands for Polavaram and other projects

K. Narayana