SCR GM asks staff not to put passengers to inconvenience

South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Ravindra Gupta on Wednesday directed the officers and the traders doing business in railway station premises to accept Rs.500 and Rs.1000 notes from the passengers.

The GM held an emergency video conference with Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs), Chief Commercial Managers, Security Personnel and Accounts Officers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad.

He discussed the measures being taken to avoid trouble to passengers and asked them to make all arrangements for smooth journey of the commuters. Security should be beefed up at all booking offices, he said.

“The Government of India has specially permitted acceptance of Rs.500 and Rs.1000 currency of railways till November 11. As the notes are legal tender till Friday, passengers shall be allowed to transact the same at all railway stations for buying journey tickets and refreshments on platforms and running trains,” said Mr. Gupta.

However, the General Manger asked them to issue ticket deposit receipts in lieu of cash refunds for passengers, who seek refund on November 10 and 11, to overcome the change problem.