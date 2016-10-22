SBI to set up circle office in A.P. by Dec.

The State Bank of India (SBI) will launch its circle office for Andhra Pradesh by December. At present, the local head office (LHO) is located in Hyderabad catering to the needs of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The SBI has created two circles for AP and TS. But it is yet to be announced formally. The circles were created in the wake of the ongoing process to merge the associate banks with the SBI.

SBI Chief General Manager (CGM) Hardayal Prasad handed over a mini-bus to Sneha Rides, an NGO, as part of corporate social responsibility (CSR) here on Friday. The vehicle was donated by the Nuzvid branch.

Office space

The CGM said that the SBI was scouting for office space of one lakh sq.ft to set up the LHO. Meanwhile, it would start functioning from the existing from the zonal office in the city. The CGM and the GM would be functioning from the city by December, he said.