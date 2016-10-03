SAAP to function from city today

Monday will be a red letter in the history of Andhra Pradesh sports as the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) will start functioning from the make-shift office at the yoga hall of the IGMC stadium.

According to reliable sources, all the staff members will join duty after Dasara holidays and the administration will shift to the adjacent building which will be completed in three weeks. “The ground floor is already having the office of Officer on Special Duty. The two floors are nearing completion.”

SAAP chairman P.R. Mohan and SAAP vice-chairman and managing director Rekha Rani along with seven directors will administer the progress of the sports and games.