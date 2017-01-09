Run will promote brand Amaravati, participation overwhelming: Ministers

Events like the Amaravati Marathon will give the much-needed boost to brand Amaravati in a big way.

It is heart-warming to know that the mega run has attracted participation of people from across the country. The lively spectacle is like a celebration which will happen at frequent intervals henceforth, said Irrigation Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao on Sunday.

He was addressing a meeting organised to give away prizes to the winners of the Amaravati half marathon, at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was keen on developing Amaravati by making people of this region a partner in the whole exercise.

Events like ‘Happy Sunday’, the series of cultural fests and the ongoing half marathon run were part of the exercise, he said.

Thousands of runners, divided in batches based on the distance they intended to cover — 21K, 10K, 5K and 3K — assembled at the venue in the wee hours.

Agriculture Minister P. Pulla Rao said the enthusiasm shown by people in participating in the run should replicate in the State development activity. He said the day was not far when the scale of the event would be upgraded to international standards.

Sprinting bureaucrats

Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas pointed to the fact that Amaravati, the new capital of Andhra Pradesh, was a dream two years ago but it was a reality today. “We are confident that we will achieve all our targets set for the new State in the years to come,” he said. Guntur District Collector Kantilal Dande received compliments for successfully completing 21K. His counterpart in Krishna district Babu A. participated in 3K run while Sub-Collector Saloni Sidana took part in 5K run.

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas, DGP N. Sambasiva Rao, CP Goutam Sawang were among others who spoke.

DEEP Trust representatives Dr. V. Madhu and Dr. Rajesh scurried from one end of the ground to the other to coordinate the event.

The race Director Dr. Murali Nannapaneni said the aim was to organise a world class long distance running race and promote a healthy lifestyle.

“We intend to put Amaravati in the world running map and encourage more people to participate in the event,” he said. Reliance Jio South head M. Mahesh Kumar was also present.

Students from 130 schools and colleges participated in the event.

Winners

In the 21K (men’s) category, Srinu B, Deepak Kumar and Kiran P. bagged first, second and third prizes respectively.

Among women, Rahel finished first, Neha Singh second and Israil Silas came third in the 21K run.

In the 10K category, B. Lakshman, Rahul Yadav and Chandan Mohan came first, second and third while among women participants, Vinaya Mulsa finished first, Priyanka came second leaving the third place for Sowjanya K.

Cash prizes of Rs. 1.25 lakh, Rs. 85,000 and Rs. 70,000 were given to the first, second and third winners. Many other prizes were given in different categories.