Roja to Naidu: use influence for getting SCS

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is taking credit for demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes, should use his influence to get Special Category Status (SCS) for the State, YSR Congress’ Nagari MLA R.K. Roja has said.
Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Ms. Roja said Mr. Naidu was claiming that demonetisation was a result of the letter he had written to the Centre.
The real story behind the letter was that Mr. Naidu was tipped off by Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu about the demonetisation exercise, she alleged. “If his letters and signature are so powerful, why did the Chief Minister wait for two-and-a-half years?” she questioned.
“If Mr. Naidu’s signature is that powerful, why have belt shops not been closed in the State?,” she asked. In the first signature after being sworn-in as Chief Minister, Mr. Naidu promised that all belt shops iwould be closed, she said.
“Even as this promise is yet to be fulfilled, the government is preparing to open beer and wine parlours in shopping malls and other areas,” she said.
The YSR Congress, along with women of the State, were against the proposal to open liquor parlours. It would launch an agitation if the government approved it. The YSRC was also planning to attack belt shops and close them down, she added. She said some TDP leaders had gone abroad in chartered flights 16 times, raising doubts over their visits. Even the Chief Minister went abroad twice with his family.
