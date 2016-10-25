Regenerative medicine unit to be launched at city hospital

The M J Naidu Multispeciality Hospital is going to introduce “regenerative medicine” for the treatment of muscle and bone ailments and injuries on the occasion of its 30th anniversary.

The hospital’s managing director and chief orthopaedician M J Naidu told the media here on Monday that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is going to participate in the 30th anniversary function on Tuesday, would inaugurate the regenerative medicine section, the first of its kind in the State.

In this therapy, platelets and stem cells were separated from the blood of the patient with the help of specialised centrifuges and injected into the injured joints. There was no fear of rejection because it was the blood of the patient itself. While the platelets healed the injuries, the stem cells helped the existing cells to regenerate. Regenerative therapy was emerging as an alternative to the patients who were not suitable for joint replacement, he said.

Platelet concentrate had extraordinary healing powers. The technology that was originally developed for sports injuries was now helping the common man . More and more people were developing joint ailments because of lifestyle changes. People were having joint problems because of a rise in chronic diseases like diabetes and regenerative medicine was helping them lead quality lives, Dr Naidu said.