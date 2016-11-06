Re-strategise teaching models, engineering colleges told

Worried over the growing employment crisis among large sections of engineering graduates across the 13 districts, members of the Andhra Pradesh Training and Placement Officers’ Consortium (APTPOC) have decided to exert pressure on the managements to move beyond conventional courses and re-design and re-strategise their teaching models.

The members are appalled by a further drop, both in the number of corporate companies visiting college campuses and in the number of recruitments made by them. The executive committee of the consortium which met on Thursday to take stock of the situation could identify a few factors that had contributed to the current situation.

“We spoke with the technical and HR wings of a few companies to identify the reasons and came to the conclusion that besides the gap between the academia and the industry, adoption of automation process by companies for entry-level jobs and their wait-and-watch mode on key issues like Brexit and the U.S. presidential elections are other contributors,” said Sai Krishna Kota, president of the consortium.

“Automation process at the entry-level jobs has resulted in a drastic slash in intake of students and we need to drift away from the traditional mode of preparing students,” V. Vijaya Maruti Babu, said secretary of the consortium echoing the views.

A brain-storming session that discussed threadbare factors that were needed to be brought into play to make students industry-ready, recognised the need to keep pace with the changing technologies.

“For instance, our students are clueless about FinTech (Financial Technologies) embraced by a few colleges in the north. Students in these colleges pay even their canteen bills through their mobile phones. Our students are not exposed to such technologies. The industry wants us to train students in courses such as FinTech, cloud computing, big data analysis and mobile application development programmes. This would need us to review the curriculum frequently keeping in view the vast disconnect which needs to be addressed immediately,” says Mr. Krishna Kota.

The consortium has asked the Training and Placement Officers across the State to redesign their training strategies and focus on new mechanisms to bring out the innate skills in a student, nurture them and align them with the suitable industry.

If the colleges do not update their curriculum, companies would go where innovation is, they warned.

A skills inventory is yet another tool that is creating a lot of buzz, they inform. Skills inventory summarises the skills, education and experiences of the current employees. Depending on the size and complexity of a business, the process for preparing skills inventory varies.

To begin with, the consortium plans to organise a series of awareness workshops in colleges located in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati in the first phase. “Perform or perish being the catchword, we can’t afford to overlook the problem any more,” says Mr. Maruti Babu.