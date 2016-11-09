Ramesh Hospitals showcases two cases at global conclave

An emergency coronary angioplasty performed with an Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) and multi-vessel angioplasty for placing five stents on a 74-year-old medical practitioner were showcased by interventional radiologists of Ramesh Hospitals as one of the two medical feats performed by them at the International Trans-Catheter Therapeutic (TCT) Conference held in Washington D.C. in the first week of November.

The second medical feat showcased the removal of a catheter tip that got torn off and remained lodged in the heart of a two-year-old girl using an innovative ‘snare’ interventionally thereby averting a very high-risk open heart surgery. The girl child was undergoing a corrective interventional procedure for the correction of a congenital Atrial Septal Defect (ASD) when the catheter got torn.

Senior interventional cardiologist N. Murali Krishna and paediatric interventional cardiologist N. Srinath Reddy presented the cases in the categories complex and higher risk procedures for indicated patients and congenital and other structural heart diseases, respectively.