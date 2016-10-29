Rain guns should be used in Rabi also: CM

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has suggested the use of rain guns in Rabi season also. Interacting with officials of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and other line departments during a teleconference from his residence here on Friday, Mr. Naidu asked the officials to document the impact of rain guns in the kharif season, the benefit to farmers and the expenditure to the exchequer and the target achieved using them.
This would help the government to evaluate the overall benefit of using rain guns. The Chief Minister said that rain guns could also be used in Guntur and Prakasam districts in February. The Chief Minister observed that despite the 19 per cent deficit rainfall, Andhra Pradesh was able to achieve 96 per cent cultivation thanks to river linkage and groundwater recharging. With the help of the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, the needs of Krishna delta could be covered and the Krishna water saved could be supplied to the drought-prone Rayalaseema districts.
