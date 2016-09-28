Vijayawada

Railway running staff’s plea

Members of the railway running staff, along with other trade unions, on Tuesday sought changes in the functioning of the authorities.

In a release, they said that the Vijayawada crew should work between Vijayawada and Bitragunta. Similarly, the crew of Rajahmundry should take care of the work between Vijayawada and Rajahmundry.

“The authorities should immediately withdraw Vijayawada workers from the Vijayawada-Rajahmundry section. The present system will give scope for resentment among the workers and disparity in wages.

In all, 150 workers took part in the meeting.

