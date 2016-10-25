Pulse survey: Action against negligent staff, officials ordered

Municipal Commissioner G. Veerapandian on Monday issued show-cause notices to government higher officials of several departments in the district for not relieving their respective personnel who were deputed as enumerators for the Smart Pulse Survey taken up by the State government.

Following the orders given by District Collector Babu A, Mr. Veerapandian also ordered department heads of the seven enumerators who were found to be negligent at the ground level of survey.

Based on the reports submitted by supervisors of the survey, Mr. Veerapandian order disciplinary action against V. Srinivas Rao, Junior Assistant, I&PR; T. Srinivas, Secretary, I&PR; D. Sunny Babu, VRO; B. Venkateswara Rao, E.O, Uppuluri Mandal; Pathuri Nagaraju, VRA, Edupugallu; Y. Venkatesh, Work Inspector, VMC; and Ch. Surya, Senior Assistant, VMC. They were also accused of not turning up to the survey duties.