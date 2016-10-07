Vijayawada

Protesters demand relocation of dumping yard

A view of garbage dumped at excel plant at Ajithsingh Nagar in Vijayawada.— PHOTO: CH. VIJAYA BHASKAR

VMC resumes operations and thousands are affected by mosquito and dog menace

Demanding relocation of the dumping yard at Ajith Singh Nagar in the city, locals led by activists and leaders of the CPI (M) staged protests on Thursday.

As the protesters blocked movement of garbage trucks heading towards the dumping yard leading to traffic issues, police detained the party leaders along with locals and moved them to various police stations.

The locals have been complaining of mosquito and stray dog menace, stench round the clock followed by various health issues since long due to the dumping of garbage collected from the city. CPI(M) city secretary D. Kasinath said though the VMC had stopped dumping garbage for a while, it resumed operations recently leaving locals in dismay.

“Thousands of families are being affected due to the garbage here and fevers like malaria, dengue are being reported largely,” Mr. Kasinath said.

