Promote organ donation, says health varsity V-C

There is an acute shortage of vital organs as there was a huge gap between the requirement and the number of vital organs available, Dr N.T.R.University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor T. Ravi Raju said.
Inaugurating a week-long training programme for Organ Transplant Coordinators jointly organised by the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), A.P. Jeevandhan, Mohan Foundation and Ramesh Hospitals, Guntur, Dr Ravi Raju said that there was a need to promote organ donations to effectively check illegal human organ trade.
NOTTO director Vimal Bhandari said that transplant coordinators played a key role in promoting awareness amongst the public about organ donation.
Andhra Pradesh Jeevandan CEO G Krishna Murthy said that the transplant coordinators of the State were the best in the country.
Ramesh Hospitals managing director P. Ramesh Babu said that organ donation was “life after life” for the donor.
He said the Ramesh Hospitals had started transplantation of vital organs like heart liver and kidney in association with Aster DM Healthcare.
Mohan Foundation country director Latha Raghuram, Ramesh Hospitals, Guntur, administrative head M. Sailaja, specialists S Kumarvelu, R. Mamatha, Raja Gopal, and others participated in the programme.
