Postal ATMs of little use as cash crunch continues

In stark contrast to the heavy rush of customers seeking to exchange their old currency notes at Vijayawada Head Post Office (HPO) at Kaleswara Rao Market and Buckinghampet Post Office, the number of people turning up to withdraw money at the Post Office Savings Bank (POSB) ATMs at both those locations is negligible.

The ATMs are open, but are “temporarily unable to dispense cash” due to the prevailing liquidity crunch. And, like the bank ATMs, their utility is going to be limited only to the extent of disbursement of Rs.100 and Rs.50 notes.

These are the only two on-site POSB ATMs in the city, and delay in replenishment of cash is a problem there too. Besides, these ATMs have also to be recalibrated like the bank ATMs.

Vijayawada HPO Senior Post Master M. Hari Prasad Sarma told The Hindu that the ATM was functioning from Wednesday after Rs.100 and Rs.50 notes were deposited in the machine.

A spoiled note that got stuck in the ATM rendered it non-operational on Thursday morning, but it worked as usual later. However, it could not dispense Rs.2,000 notes, which the post office did not have.

On an average, 60 withdrawals are made from the ATM during a normal working day, but the number came down to single digit due to the present crisis.

As far as exchange of old notes at the HPO was concerned, Mr. Sarma said not less than 700 customers were being catered to every day with the total amount being over Rs.22 lakh. The ATM at Buckinghampet Post Office has been out of order for the last few days after the cash in it got exhausted. It remained non-operational on Thursday. Whether it is functional or not, a few customers are even going to try their luck as big notes are not in full supply yet.