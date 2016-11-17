Police hold awareness meet against ragging

The city police organised a meeting against ragging at Siddhartha Medical College here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order-I) K. Praveen and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) N. Satyanandam explained to the students the consequences, if resorted to ragging.

Mr. Praveen appealed to the students not to resort to ragging and ruin their lives.

Police will act sternly against those who rag their juniors, the ACP warned and appealed to the college management to take measures to prevent the menace.