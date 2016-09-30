Police have special connection with Goddess

Goddess Kanakadurga is seen by all as the presiding deity of Vijayawada city. The City Police, protectors of the city, have a special connection with the presiding deity.

The Goddess receives thousands of saris from devotees, but the sari used to adorn her on the first day of Dasara festival is one presented to her by the protectors.

In a tradition started by the Reddirajas, who worshipped and revered the deity, the honour of initiating and finally closing the 10-day Dasara festival is given to the maintainers of law and order (not soldiers).

The police chief, who was also the Government official of the highest rank in the station, presented to the deity the garments, flowers, fruits and other items needed for decoration, puja and other programmes during the festival.

“Chettu Puja”

Last year, Commissioner of Police Gautam Sawang performed the “Chettu Puja” and presented the saris, vermillion, turmeric, sandalwood paste and other items used to decorate the deity in the different avatars she dons during the festival.

In a rare privilege on the last day of the festival, the Utsav idols after the ‘Teppotsavam’ are handed to the police for the highly sacred Paruveta Utsav.

The Utsav idols are carried in a palanquin to One Town Police station for the Paruveta Utsav that is performed in the police station.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) Vemuri Nageswara Sarma had the unique privilege of carrying the Utsav idol palanquin from the Krishna river to the One-Town Police 33 times. “I cannot wait to carry Ammavaru for the 34th time,” he said.

The policemen of Vijayawada feel it a great privilege to participate in the tradition, which is not known to many. But now Vijayawada has become the Capital it is time to take out the precious item from the closet of the Police Department and share it with everyone, Mr. Sarma said.

The Paruveta Utsav is steeped in tradition and sentiment. The Police Department had been keeping alive the tradition for decades.

“Cutting across caste and creed policemen compete to carry the deity and participate in the tradition. The popular sentiment is that the Goddess protects them from harm in the line of duty,” said ASI Sesha Reddy.

Describing the burst of energy he gets while carrying the palanquin, Mr. Reddy said that it was not limited to people of one religion. People of all creeds and castes are equally invigorated, Mr. Reddy said.

The head of the One Town Police station, once just a Head Constable and now a Circle Inspector, performs the Paruveta Utsav which is a form of prayer to weapons.

Pandava tradition

The tradition goes back to the Pandavas, who gave their weapons to “Ammavaru” for safe keeping before living one year in total anonymity. The Goddess used her powers to protect the weapons.