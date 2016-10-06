Poets to gather at Berm park in November

Good news to city’s literary buffs. A poets’ conclave is being organised by The Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati (CCVA) on the banks of the Krishna river (Berm Park) here on November 13 and 14.

The second edition is christened ‘Amaravati Poetic Prism 2016’ in which poets from India and abroad will be taking part. They will be showcasing 515 poems in over 50 languages which will be a record.

“Some of the poems are scripted in languages which are on the verge of extinct in the world,” said Yarlaggada Harish Chandra Prasad, founder of Malaxmi Group, which looks after CCVA. At the inaugural edition last year called “Poetic Prism”, 142 poems were recited in 19 languages.

Mr. Prasad said another interesting feature of the conclave was admission of poems in multiple languages. Poet Ramesh Gowri Raghavan has presented poems in as many as 11 languages.

He said that a book of more than 500 pages was being brought out on the occasion in which one page would have the poem in the original language with a photograph of the poet. “A brief of the work in English and the biography of the poet will be on the opposite page”.

The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department, which is co-hosting of event, is taking care of the hospitality of the delegates and Granules India Limited is helping with the publication of the book.

Open to all

“As a good number of poetic events are being staged in the country - such as Jaipur Lit Fest, Hyderabad Lit Fest and The Hindu Lit for Life etc. - during December and January, we have decided to host the event in November,” Mr. Prasad added.

Efforts are also made to make this multilingual anthology open to all through announcements on social media such as Facebook and literary sites such as museindia.com (including Your Space) and boloji.com.

CCVA, a corporate social responsibility arm of the Malaxmi Group, is operating with an objective of galvanising the art, literary and cultural activities of Andhra Pradesh. The art gallery is continuously adorned by some art show or the other, showcasing the works of both veteran and rookie artistes.

The literature wing is regularly conducting its activities and the cultural wing is organising programmes like heritage walks, treks through the ancient monuments besides restoring some of the ancient heritage structures in A.P. under Preserve Heritage for Posterity initiative.