Pingali-Mahatma narration in diorama format soon at Bapu Museum

Andhra Pradesh Museums and Archaeology director G.V. Ramakrishna on Monday said marble descriptions of the historical sequence — the handing over of national flag by its creator Pingali Venkayya to Mahatma Gandhi — would be showcased in a diorama format at the heritage building (erstwhile Victoria Museum) of the Bapu Museum on M.G. Road in Vijayawada.

Speaking to The Hindu , he said the ambitious project, aimed at educating generation next, was funded by the State Government and it would be executed by the Museums and Archaeology Department. “The exhibits will not move and they will be static. The handing-over-of-the-flag- narration will be showcased in the hall. Tenders have been called for and one Vardhan, who is an expert in diorama themes, has been shortlisted.”

He said Rs. 50 lakh had been sanctioned and the project would be completed by this year–end. “The theme will be first made in clay and later it will be moulded in marble by the sculptor.”

Mr. Ramakrishna said the department had released an advertisement seeking people who possessed the memorabilia of Mahatma Gandhi to handover to the museum authorities so that they could be kept prominently along with the diorama theme. “We have already started receiving some and people like Deputy Speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad and Padmasree Turlapati Kutumba Rao have promised to hand over whatever they have.”

NO WATER, NO PHONE: Mr. Ramakrishna said the new office at Gollapudi was facing some teething problems as it was functioning with sans phones, Internet and air-conditioners. “Improper water supply in this area is also adding to our woes. Now that the holidays are over we are expecting to solve all the problems in a couple of days.”