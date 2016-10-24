Picture gets bigger and better

Technology rules our homes dominated by a wide range of electronic appliances. The current generation is driven by the mantra of innovation and upgradation.

The interesting saga of how a television set has evolved over the years in India is a case in point. Remember the old bulky TV set that adorned the mantelshelf of your drawing room and gave you the taste of outside world through the idiot box in the 70s and 80s.

Then came the colour TV set followed by satellite television in the 90s that changed the overall choice perception of Indian cinema. Emergence of flat television by companies like Sony, BPL and Onida (Neighbour’s envy owner’s pride) swept the television world.

A constant craving for ‘bigger and better’ resulted in LED LCD and plasma culture. The top brands further graduated to the OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diodes). “This is the most promising new display technology made from a material that emits light when an electric charge is driven through it. It has a 33 million pixel count,” S. Ram Kumar, Secondary Sales Executive for LG, explains to a customer.

A good number of customers have been visiting the Sonovision stall which has on display some of the ultra high-end electronic appliances at the ongoing The Hindu MetroPlus Lifestyle Show in ‘A’ Convention Centre.

Addressing another woman fascinated by a colourful image on a 79-inch screen, Mr. Ram Kumar says people constantly upgrade their lifestyle and thus the new finds.

Moving closer to the screen, he points to the self-lighting pixels offering the finest pixel-by-pixel contrast and the deepest blacks, he says: “It optimises colour and brightness levels frame by frame so that the final picture is nothing less than reality.”

But the uber-high-end products come for a price. The 79-inch LED utltra HD screen TV costs a whopping Rs. 7 lakh but bucks can buy you anything.

There are frost-free refrigerators and washing machines with washer plus dryer (100 per cent dryer) for Rs. 93,000.

“The logic is simple. The more comfort you want, the higher price you pay,” says K. Prashant, an executive at the company.

Electronic appliances for kitchen, living and dining spaces galore at the exhibition that will continue till Monday.